39 dead after typhoon leaves high water, mud in Philippines

More than 350,000 people had been evacuated to safety, mainly residents fleeing vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas before the typhoon hit. Philippine National Police said more than 100,000 people had been rescued, including 41,000 in the capital region.

At least 3.8 million households lost power in metropolitan Manila and outlying provinces, but crews have restored electricity in many areas and power was expected to be fully restored in about three days. Government offices were closed and classes suspended for public schools Friday.

Vamco hit the Philippines on the heels of Typhoon Goni, one of the strongest typhoons in the world this year, which left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed 270,000 houses. Tens of thousands of people remain displaced.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and also had active seismic faults and volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

___

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Rescuers assist trapped residents during a rescue operation in Providence village in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) Credit: Basilio Sepe Credit: Basilio Sepe

Vehicles are seen submerged in flood waters due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Vamco in Marikina City east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) Credit: Basilio Sepe Credit: Basilio Sepe

Trapped residents ride a police truck after a rescue operation in Providence village in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) Credit: Basilio Sepe Credit: Basilio Sepe

Residents look out from the window of their house as flood waters rise due to Typhoon Vamco in Providence village in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) Credit: Basilio Sepe Credit: Basilio Sepe

Rescuers carry a rubber boat to save trapped residents after flood waters inundated their homes due to Typhoon Vamco in Providence village in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) Credit: Basilio Sepe Credit: Basilio Sepe