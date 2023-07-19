36 years later, London's Met Police apologizes to family of murdered private investigator

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X
London’s Metropolitan Police has apologized to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax 36 years ago in a pub's car park

LONDON (AP) — London's Metropolitan Police apologized Wednesday to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax in a pub car park 36 years ago, for the force's failure to bring those responsible to justice.

The Met, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals over many years that have led to it being labelled racists, misogynistic and homophobic, admitted that its investigation had been “marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness."

“I unequivocally and unreservedly apologize for the failure of the Metropolitan Police Service to bring those responsible for the murder of Daniel Morgan to justice,” said Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley.

In addition to the apology, the Met agreed a “mutually satisfactory settlement” with Morgan's family, who brought a civil suit against the force.

No financial details were disclosed, but the payout is believed to be around 2 million pounds ($2.6 million), according to British media.

Morgan was killed with an ax in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in southeast London on March 10, 1987.

The initial investigation was heavily criticized, with the murder scene not searched and and left unguarded. Not all alibis were sought. And a subsequent investigation by another English police force was believed to have been compromised by the presence of a senior Met officer in the team.

In June 2021, an independent panel produced a scathing report accusing the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

In May this year, documents relating to the inquiry into Morgan’s death were found in a locked cabinet at the Met's London headquarters.

The family said in a statement that the two sides the parties were able to agree a "mutually satisfactory settlement of the proposed claims, including an admission of liability on behalf of the commissioner in respect of the conduct of his officers in response to the murder.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Feds sought surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Trump probe3m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Despite reorganization, Braves executives say little will change
11h ago

Credit: AP

No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million
4h ago

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico
11h ago

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the...
12m ago
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month...
24m ago
Emhoff will become the highest-profile US official to visit Samoa as US makes a Pacific...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
22h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
21h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top