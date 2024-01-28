33 people have been killed in separate traffic crashes in eastern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Separate traffic crashes in eastern Afghanistan have left at least 33 people dead and 16 others injured, authorities said Sunday.

Ten collisions occurred in the Sorabi district of Kabul province, on the main highway linking the Afghan capital, Kabul and the eastern Nangarhar province, killing 17 people, including two children and four women, said Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Ten others were injured in the crashes and they were hospitalized for treatment, Zadran said.