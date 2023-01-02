ajc logo
300 migrants make landings at national park in Florida Keys

A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys has been closed after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said.

Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West, was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.

“The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants," park officials said in their statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet that at least 88 migrants were from Cuba.

The national park is at the southern tip of the continental U.S. and attracts scuba divers and snorkelers for its coral reefs, nesting sea turtles, tropical fish and shipwrecks.

