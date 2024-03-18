30 years after firing, a soprano returns to the Met Opera for a recital

NEW YORK (AP) — Soprano Kathleen Battle is returning to the Metropolitan Opera for a recital three decades after the company fired her and publicly accused her of “unprofessional actions.”

The 75-year-old is scheduled to perform on May 12 in only her second appearance there since the 1994 firing.

Battle will be accompanied by harpist Bridget Kibbey and guitarist Chico Pinheiro in a program of Purcell, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Fauré, Villa-Lobos, Rodrigo and selected spirituals.