3 geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

The accident occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine just before 9 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), local authorities said. Efforts were ongoing to secure the mine — around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona — and recover the bodies, they said.

The mine is operated by ICL Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based ICL Group. An official from the Spanish company confirmed that the three men were Spanish nationals and experienced geologists, and that two of them were postgraduate students at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia's Manresa engineering school.