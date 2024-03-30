Nation & World News

3 UN military observers, a Lebanese interpreter wounded in blast while patrolling southern border

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon says three United Nations military observers and a Lebanese interpreter have been wounded while patrolling the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them
FILE - UN peacekeepers hold their flag, as they observe Israeli excavators attempt to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah, near the southern Lebanese-Israeli border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon on Dec. 13, 2019. Four United Nations military observers were wounded Saturday while patrolling along the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said. The military observers of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization support the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - UN peacekeepers hold their flag, as they observe Israeli excavators attempt to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah, near the southern Lebanese-Israeli border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon on Dec. 13, 2019. Four United Nations military observers were wounded Saturday while patrolling along the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said. The military observers of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization support the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Three United Nations military observers and a Lebanese interpreter were wounded Saturday while patrolling the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said.

The military observers are part of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization, which supports the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told The Associated Press that the four wounded were in stable condition.

Tenenti said UNIFIL had informed all warring parties of their patrols as usual and the observers' vehicle was carrying clear UN markings. The three military observers, from Chile, Australia, and Norway, were unarmed, he said.

The blast came as clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants escalated in recent weeks. Both sides have been exchanging fire since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza broke out, propelling concerns that the near-daily clashes along the border could escalate into a full-scale war.

Local Lebanese media, citing security officials, said an Israeli drone strike targeted the observers in the southern village of Wadi Katmoun near the border town of Rmeich.

The Israeli military on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said: “Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a @UNIFIL —vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning.”

Tenenti said UNIFIL was “investigating the origin of the explosion” but it was difficult to put investigators on the ground immediately because of the ongoing exchange of fire.

“The targeting of peacekeepers is unacceptable,” Tenenti told The Associated Press. “We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt.”

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikat condemned the incident in a statement.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.

FILE - A general view of a base of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at the Lebanese-Israeli border, in the southern village of Markaba, on April 7, 2023. Four United Nations military observers were wounded Saturday while patrolling along the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said. The military observers of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization support the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

At collapsed Baltimore bridge, focus shifts to the weighty job of removing the massive...
21m ago
Key takeaways about the condition of US bridges and their role in the economy
27m ago
Canada's Niagara region declares a state of emergency to prepare for an influx of eclipse...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’