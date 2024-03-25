3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he suffered a significant ankle injury at the Miami Open that he expects will keep him out for some time.

Murray said on an Instagram post Monday he had a "full rupture" of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a "near full thickness rupture" of the calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

He said he will see an ankle specialist to determine what's next.