Nation & World News

3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he sustained a serious ankle injury at the Miami Open and expects to be out an extended time
Andy Murray, of Great Britain, celebrates winning a game against Tomas Machac, of Czech Republic, in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, celebrates winning a game against Tomas Machac, of Czech Republic, in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
5 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he suffered a significant ankle injury at the Miami Open that he expects will keep him out for some time.

Murray said on an Instagram post Monday he had a "full rupture" of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a "near full thickness rupture" of the calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

He said he will see an ankle specialist to determine what's next.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period,” Murray continued. “But I'll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

He lost to Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Sunday.

"I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh," Murray said in an on-court interview after a win in Dubai last month. "I probably don't have too long left, but I'll do as best as I can these last few months."

Murray, 36, of Britain, is a former world No. 1 who has won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

__

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, serves to Tomas Machac, of Czech Republic, in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers
28m ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brazilian police launch investigation into Bolsonaro's 2-night sleepover at Hungarian...
12m ago
In New Jersey, some see old-school politics giving way to 'spring' amid corruption...
16m ago
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta