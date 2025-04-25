Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 teams say they had first-round grade on QB Shedeur Sanders, AP sources say

Two general managers and one head coach were surprised Shedeur Sanders wasn’t selected Thursday night because their teams had first-round grades on him, they told The Associated Press
Shedeur Sanders looks on at his jersey retirement ceremony during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shedeur Sanders looks on at his jersey retirement ceremony during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Two general managers and one head coach were surprised Shedeur Sanders wasn’t selected Thursday night because their teams had first-round grades on him, they told The Associated Press.

Another GM told the AP he gave Sanders a second-round grade. All four have franchise QBs and spoke on condition of anonymity because Sanders is still on the draft board.

The Colorado quarterback was expected to be a top-five pick early in the draft process with some analysts listing him ahead of Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to Tennessee.

But anonymous sources criticized the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the weeks leading up to the draft and he slipped out of the first round entirely.

The Giants twice passed on Sanders at No. 3 and No. 25 when they moved up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Browns, Saints, Steelers, Jets and Raiders are among the teams thought to be in consideration for Sanders because of their quarterback situations.

Cleveland has the first and fourth picks of the second round. The Browns added Kenny Pickett in a trade and signed 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco.

New Orleans has Derek Carr, whose shoulder injury has created uncertainty.

Pittsburgh seems to be the best fit. The Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers and coach Mike Tomlin praised Sanders before the draft.

The Jets signed Justin Fields and the Raiders traded for Geno Smith. Sanders’ relationship with Tom Brady still makes Las Vegas an option.

Deion Sanders, who coached his son in college, seemed to address the draft snub in a post on X.

He wrote: “My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain’t done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass on him in 1st round

Shedeur Sanders snubbed in NFL draft's Round 1 but leads list of top available players for Day 2

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he's going

The Latest

Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III writhes in pain after injuring himself in 1st quarter against Houston Rockets in Game 2 of First Round of NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Jimmy Butler questionable for Game 3 of Warriors' first-round series against Rockets

5m ago

Americans linked to Congo coup attempt plead not guilty to US criminal charges

8m ago

Pope's burial place reflects his 'humble, essential' life, Rome's poor will pay him a final tribute

12m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.