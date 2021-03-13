3 players in drug arrests suspended from Tennessee football

Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were among five people arrested for a March 9 incident at Stokely Hall on the Knoxville campus, the campus police log says. Another student and a juvenile were also arrested.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes," Tennessee Athletics said in a statement Friday. "The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”