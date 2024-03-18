Nation & World News

3 people killed and infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

Authorities say three people were killed and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco
The area around a bus stop near Muni's West Portal Station is fenced off after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the stop, killing multiple people and injuring others, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three people were killed and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, authorities said Sunday.

Two victims, including a child, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the city's West Portal neighborhood, police said. Three others were taken to hospitals.

The third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital, police said.

The infant was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the white Mercedes SUV was among those hospitalized, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Saturday it was investigating the cause of the crash in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on X, formerly Twitter, that she had visited the scene of the collision on Saturday. She called it “heartbreaking.”

Residents left flowers at a growing memorial where the crash occurred, the Chronicle reported. The advocacy group Walk San Francisco planned a vigil Monday evening at the site.

