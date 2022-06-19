ajc logo
3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

This image provided by New Hampshire State Police shows a yacht burning on the Piscataqua River in New Castle, N.H., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (New Hampshire State Police via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Three people have been treated at and released from a hospital after a 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

