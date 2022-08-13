3 newborn lion cubs a rare joyous sight in war-scarred Gaza

In the past, a number of animals in small private Gaza zoos starved to death or were killed in the long-running conflict, which included four Israel-Hamas wars and countless smaller skirmishes.

International animal welfare groups carried out several evacuations to move frail lions and tigers to sanctuaries in Jordan and Africa. The costly effort to rescue animals, while some 2.3 million Gazans remain largely trapped in a small territory, has also drawn criticism.

On Saturday, visitors flocked to the small Nama zoo on the outskirts of Gaza City, with children allowed to pet the newborns. Nama is operated by a private charity, putting it in a slightly better position than the small number of private zoos that often struggle to provide for the animals.

Schools organize daily trips to the zoo and the entry fee is less than $1, helping to cover costs.

The zoo also houses a variety of birds, along with monkeys, deer, foxes, wolves and hyenas.

Caption: A newborn lion cub is seen at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Caption: A Palestinian employee helps a lioness clean her newborn lion cub at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Caption: A Palestinian employee stands next to a lioness in a cage after she gave birth to three cubs at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Caption: Three newborn lion cubs lie in a cardboard box at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Caption: A Palestinian employee sprays antibiotics on a newborn lion cub at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Caption: A Palestinian employee helps a lioness clean her newborn lion cub at Nama zoo in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)