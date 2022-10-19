3 murder verdicts vacated in case investigated by killer cop

Davis was later convicted for arranging the death of a woman who filed a complaint against him in an unrelated matter and is facing a federal death sentence.

The motion also said the only witness to the shooting, Samuel Raiford, did not initially describe three suspects, adding, “the first time three perpetrators were mentioned by anyone is by Len Davis after the three defendants were pulled over.”

The teens were arrested a short time after the shooting but there were no signs of guns or shell casings in their car, according to the 24-page motion.

The prosecutor Williams said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that there was extensive documented evidence of Davis' illegal misconduct while operating “under color of law."

“He engaged in illegal drug trafficking, framed individuals who got in his way, and even went so far as to order the murder of a private citizen who dared to report his systematic abuses,” Williams added.

Juluke’s attorney, Michael Admirand, said in an emailed statement after the release that they were grateful to the court, the prosecutor and others for their work “in correcting this grave injustice."

“I am relieved that he has finally been vindicated, if disheartened that it took so long,” Admirand said of his client's newfound freedom.

The attorney added that Juluke had maintained his innocence from the moment of his wrongful arrest.

Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger