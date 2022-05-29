ajc logo
X

3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash

National & World News
1 hour ago
Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two motorboats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the death toll from the crash to five people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash's death toll to five people.

Two people had been found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. The bodies of the three boaters still missing were recovered Sunday morning, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller told WTOC-TV. They were found in water about 14 feet (4.3 meters) deep, and in close proximity to each other, authorities said.

One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people, the U.S. Coat Guard said in a statement. At least four people were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The names of those involved were not immediately made public.

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was struck on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.

Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.

Editors' Picks
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash2h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
2h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
DeKalb to count ballots by hand in County Commission race
1h ago
DeKalb to count ballots by hand in County Commission race
1h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
16h ago
The Latest
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
4m ago
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
5m ago
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
24m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top