ajc logo
X

3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms

Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.

Witnesses told police the 11-year-old boy fell about 6:30 p.m. Monday into the ditch, which carries water through a tunnel to the Kinnickinnic River. According to police, two men, ages 34 and 37, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the boy and all three were swept away.

“In that tunnel, we have no idea what was going on in that tunnel,” said Assistant Fire Chief DeWayne Smoots.

Crews didn’t enter the tunnel due to dangerous conditions and instead sent a drone inside in an attempt to locate them, officials said. Names of the missing weren’t immediately released. Police said all three knew each other, but didn’t elaborate.

The water was deep and fast-flowing following Monday’s severe storms, which also caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. And the storms continued to pack a punch as they rolled into West Virginia early Tuesday, where numerous roads were closed by downed trees and power lines.

The storms came as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. More than 100 million people were facing combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday following record weekend temperatures in parts of the West and the Southwest.

In Illinois, a supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. Tens of thousands were without power.

Numerous reports of wind damage were reported along the storm’s path, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport recording an 84 mph (135 kph) wind gust, the weather service said. Crews planned to assess the storm damage Tuesday to determine if any tornadoes touched down.

In Bellwood in Chicago’s west suburbs, village officials said winds stripped the roof off an apartment building, injuring a young woman who was hospitalized after being hit by falling debris but was expected to be fine.

"We just heard people screaming that the roof was off, get out, get out," resident Larhonda Neal told WLS-TV.

In northwestern Indiana, the weather service reported storm damage in Ogden Dunes and said hail 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) in diameter pummeled the Lake County town of New Chicago on Monday night.

In northeastern Indiana, the weather service said a 98 mph wind gust was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, the strongest wind the airport has ever recorded, eclipsing the previous record of a 91 mph gust recorded on June 30, 2012. Extensive storm damage and downed trees were reported in Fort Wayne, where winds ripped siding and insulation from the hangar of SkyWest, an aircraft maintenance company southwest of the Fort Wayne airport's terminal and runways, exposing the planes inside, WANE-TV reported.

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez

Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree covers three cars parked on Greenwood Avenue in the North Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side on Monday, June 13, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Rochell Sleets/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Rochell Sleets

A tree covers three cars parked on Greenwood Avenue in the North Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side on Monday, June 13, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Rochell Sleets/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Rochell Sleets

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree covers three cars parked on Greenwood Avenue in the North Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side on Monday, June 13, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Rochell Sleets/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Rochell Sleets

Credit: Rochell Sleets

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers begin to remove fallen trees across the BNSF tracks which stopped train traffic in Riverside Monday, June 13, 2022, from a storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Workers begin to remove fallen trees across the BNSF tracks which stopped train traffic in Riverside Monday, June 13, 2022, from a storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers begin to remove fallen trees across the BNSF tracks which stopped train traffic in Riverside Monday, June 13, 2022, from a storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Combined ShapeCaption
A wall sits partially collapsed on the 1500 block of North Fremont Street after a storm passed through the area Monday June 13, 2022 in Chicago. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Armando L. Sanchez

A wall sits partially collapsed on the 1500 block of North Fremont Street after a storm passed through the area Monday June 13, 2022 in Chicago. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Armando L. Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
A wall sits partially collapsed on the 1500 block of North Fremont Street after a storm passed through the area Monday June 13, 2022 in Chicago. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Armando L. Sanchez

Credit: Armando L. Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks past a home in Riverside where residents begin cleanup from Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

A person walks past a home in Riverside where residents begin cleanup from Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks past a home in Riverside where residents begin cleanup from Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Combined ShapeCaption
A person jogs past a large tree that fell into the roof of a home in Riverside during Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

A person jogs past a large tree that fell into the roof of a home in Riverside during Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Combined ShapeCaption
A person jogs past a large tree that fell into the roof of a home in Riverside during Monday evening's storm that raced across the Chicago area. A supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said. (Steven Rosenberg/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Credit: Steven Rosenberg

Editors' Picks
GPB to air documentary on African American high school sports during segregation23h ago
Georgia has hits and misses at 2022 James Beard Awards
12h ago
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say
19h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
10h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
10h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
The Latest
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bid
6m ago
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
8m ago
West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top