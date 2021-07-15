$3 million in grants going to Black history sites, groups

Grants are going to projects in 17 states plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The Action Fund was established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation after clashes during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017 ended with the death of Heather Heyer, a civil rights activist. A white supremacist demonstrator who drove his car into a group of people was convicted in her killing and sentenced to life.

“These grants will positively impact 40 communities nation-wide and result in the creation of a visible, preserved legacy of African American contributions," Lonnie Burch, the first Black person to head the Smithsonian Institution, said in a statement.

The Action Fund, with $50 million in funding from private donors, calls itself the largest effort ever to preserve sites linked to African American history.