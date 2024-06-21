3 men arrested in Germany are suspected of spying on a Ukrainian for a foreign intelligence agency

BERLIN (AP) — Three men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of trying to collect information on a person from Ukraine for a foreign intelligence agency, prosecutors said Friday.

The suspects were arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement. They were identified as Robert A., a Ukrainian citizen; Vardges I., an Armenian national; and Arman S., a Russian citizen. Their full names weren't released in line with German privacy rules.

A judge on Thursday ordered them kept in custody pending a possible indictment for working for a foreign secret service. In their statement, prosecutors didn't specify what country's intelligence agency the three are alleged to have spied for.