3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
Authorities say three Los Angeles police officers have been shot and hospitalized while the suspect remains barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Los Angeles police officers were shot Wednesday evening and hospitalized while the suspect remained barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles, police said.

Officers had gone to Lincoln Heights, an older neighborhood of single-family homes, at around 4:30 p.m. and the shootings were reported about two hours later, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The officers were hospitalized in stable condition, Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

Two were patrol officers and the third was a K9 unit officer, police said.

Details of the shootings weren't immediately released.

The police department issued a citywide tactical alert, meaning officers from across the city are available to respond to the scene if needed. Officers, including SWAT team members, flooded into the area and sealed it off.

