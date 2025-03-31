3 killed when tree hits vehicle in Michigan and damage reported in Tennessee amid widespread storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Three family members died after a tree struck their vehicle in Michigan as powerful storms swept across the region, authorities said, and more potentially dangerous weather was forecast Monday across parts of the Southeast.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries and one was in critical condition, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident, which was under investigation, happened Sunday in Climax Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Kalamazoo County had been under a National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning at the time, one of several Sunday in southern Michigan.