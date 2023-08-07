BreakingNews
Service suspended at Garnett MARTA station after person hit by train

3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say

Emergency officials say two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board
National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board.

“Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources had been dispatched to a structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said. That blaze spread into the surrounding vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was flying under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Service suspended at Garnett MARTA station after person hit by train19m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Thunderstorms drive hundreds of canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp scoffs at DA lawsuit: ‘We’re on the right side of that issue’
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia man convicted of lying to become U.S. citizen
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia man convicted of lying to become U.S. citizen
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Timing of possible Trump indictment by Fulton DA still uncertain
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to...
4m ago
Queen Latifah, Chuck D and more rap legends on 'Rapper's Delight' and their early hip-hop...
4m ago
Stormy weather across northern Europe idles ferries and delays flights
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top