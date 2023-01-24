ajc logo
3 killed in Kenya gold mine blast; illegal mining blamed

1 hour ago
A gold mining company says three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A gold mining company said that three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities.

Karebe gold mining company said in a statement late Monday that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners, causing an explosion.

Three other workers were injured and hospitalized for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Mine blasts are unusual in Kenya.

Karebe said it had been reaching out to local government officials since 2021 to intervene and stop illegal miners from encroaching in its license area.

The company said an official had visited the area on Monday and instructed illegal miners to stop their activities.

