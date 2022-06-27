ajc logo
X

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

National & World News
By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.

Two of those killed were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more.

Amtrak's Southwest Chief was carrying about 207 passengers and crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls, according to the highway patrol. Officials were still trying to determine the exact number of people aboard. Seven cars derailed, the patrol said.

Rob Nightingale said he was dozing off in his sleeper compartment when the lights flickered and the train rocked back and forth.

“It was like slow motion. Then all of a sudden I felt it tip my way. I saw the ground coming toward my window, and all the debris and dust,” Nightingale told The Associated Press. “Then it sat on its side and it was complete silence. I sat there and didn’t hear anything. Then I heard a little girl next door crying.”

Nightingale was unhurt and he and other passengers were able to climb out of the overturned train car through a window.

The collision broke the dump truck apart, he said.

“It was all over the tracks,” said Nightingale, an art gallery owner from Taos, New Mexico, who said he rides Amtrak regularly to Chicago.

It's too early to speculate on why the truck was on the tracks, said National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. A team of NTSB investigators will arrive Tuesday, she said. Trains won't be able to run on the track for “a matter of days” while they gather evidence, she added.

At one point, KMBC-TV helicopter video showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them. Six medical helicopters parked nearby were waiting to transport patients.

Close to 20 local and state law enforcement agencies, ambulance services, fire department and medical helicopter services responded, Dunn said. The first emergency responders arrived within 20 minutes of receiving a 911 call, he said.

Passenger Dian Couture was in the dining car with her husband celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary when she heard a loud noise and the train wobbled and then crashed onto its side.

“The people on our left-hand side flew across and hit us, and then we were standing on the windows on the right-hand side of the car," Couture told WDAF-TV. “Two gentlemen in the front came up, stacked a bunch of things and popped out the window and literally pulled us out by our hands."

Passengers included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. No one in the group was seriously injured, said Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations for the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts administered first aid to several injured passengers, including the driver of the dump truck, Armstrong said.

High school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, were also aboard, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

Mike Spencer, who grows corn and soybeans on the land surrounding the intersection where the crash occurred, said everyone in Mendon understands that the intersection is dangerous, especially for those driving heavy, slow farm equipment. The approach to the tracks is on an inclining gravel road and it’s difficult to see trains coming in either direction, he said.

Spencer said he had contacted state transportation officials, Chariton County commissioners and BNSF Railway, which owns the track, about the potential danger. Spencer, who is on the board of a local levy district, said the dump truck driver was hauling rock for a levy on a local creek, a project that had been ongoing for a couple days.

Amtrak is a federally supported company that operates more than 300 passenger trains daily in nearly every contiguous U.S. state and parts of Canada.

It was the second Amtrak collision in as many days. Three people in a car were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into it in Northern California, authorities said.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago, picking up passengers at stops in between. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

___

Associated Press reporters Margaret Stafford in Liberty, Mo., Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, S.D., Grant Schulte in Omaha, Neb., and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

__

This story has been corrected to show that the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

Credit: Dax McDonald

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

Credit: Dax McDonald

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

Credit: Dax McDonald

Credit: Dax McDonald

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker tosses debris off railroad tracks alongside the wreckage of a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

A worker tosses debris off railroad tracks alongside the wreckage of a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker tosses debris off railroad tracks alongside the wreckage of a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot3h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
23h ago
‘I never saw that side of her.’ Family grieves as mom arrested in children’s stabbing...
5h ago
Georgia Democrats blast Kemp over ‘heartbreaking’ baby formula shortage
15h ago
Georgia Democrats blast Kemp over ‘heartbreaking’ baby formula shortage
15h ago
Search continues for missing 21-year-old last seen near Amicalola Falls State Park
3h ago
The Latest
Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games
10m ago
US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties
21m ago
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
26m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top