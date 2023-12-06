3 killed at massive fire in Pakistan's largest southern city of Karachi, officials say

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A massive fire broke out Wednesday at a multi-story commercial building in Pakistan’s largest southern port city of Karachi, killing at least three people and damaging several shops, police and rescue officials said.

The fire started at a furniture store and quickly engulfed other shops on the ground floor of the building known as Ayesha Manzil, said Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. He said firefighters doused the flames after hectic efforts.

Wahab and hospital officials said three people died in the blaze and one person was injured.