3 killed and 9 missing after small boat capsizes off San Diego, Coast Guard says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three people were killed, four were injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in high surf off San Diego's coast.
U.S. Coast Guard vessels and helicopters were searching for the missing while the four injured were sent to hospitals, authorities said. Coast Guard officials said they did not know where the 12-foot (3.6-meter) boat was coming from before it flipped.
Hikers and others at Torrey Pines State Beach reported seeing a boat capsize near the shore at about 6:30 a.m., said Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
“A doctor hiking nearby called in and said, ‘I see people doing CPR on the beach, I’m running that way,'” Backouris said.
Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.
In 2023, eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach amid heavy fog. One boat capsized in the surf, marking one of the deadliest human smuggling operations ever in the U.S.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts
The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.