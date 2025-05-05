3 killed and 9 missing after small boat capsizes off San Diego, Coast Guard says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three people were killed, four were injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in high surf off San Diego's coast.

U.S. Coast Guard vessels and helicopters were searching for the missing while the four injured were sent to hospitals, authorities said. Coast Guard officials said they did not know where the 12-foot (3.6-meter) boat was coming from before it flipped.

Hikers and others at Torrey Pines State Beach reported seeing a boat capsize near the shore at about 6:30 a.m., said Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.