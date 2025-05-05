Breaking: Brian Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a Republican scramble in Georgia race
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 killed and 9 missing after small boat capsizes off San Diego, Coast Guard says

Officials say three people were killed, four were injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned in the ocean off San Diego
Life jackets and personal items are seen in a boat that capsized Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Life jackets and personal items are seen in a boat that capsized Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By JULIE WATSON and CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three people were killed, four were injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in high surf off San Diego's coast.

U.S. Coast Guard vessels and helicopters were searching for the missing while the four injured were sent to hospitals, authorities said. Coast Guard officials said they did not know where the 12-foot (3.6-meter) boat was coming from before it flipped.

Hikers and others at Torrey Pines State Beach reported seeing a boat capsize near the shore at about 6:30 a.m., said Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

“A doctor hiking nearby called in and said, ‘I see people doing CPR on the beach, I’m running that way,'” Backouris said.

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.

In 2023, eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach amid heavy fog. One boat capsized in the surf, marking one of the deadliest human smuggling operations ever in the U.S.

A Del Mar lifeguard looks over a capsized boat on the beach Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Del Mar lifeguard looks over a capsized boat on the beach Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Del Mar lifeguard looks over a capsized boat on the beach Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A boat that capsized sits on the beach Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lifeguards look for survivors after a boat capsized in the surf Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A U.S Coast Guard boat and lifeguards look for survivors after a boat capsized in the surf Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A U.S Coast Guard boat and lifeguards look for survivors after a boat capsized in the surf Friday, May. 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Placeholder Image

What to know about flight delays and cancellations at Newark airport

4m ago

OpenAI reverses course and says its nonprofit will continue to control its business

4m ago

How Alcatraz became America's most notorious prison

6m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.