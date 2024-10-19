3 killed and 8 injured by gunfire following a Mississippi school's football game

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others were injured in central Mississippi early Saturday when someone opened fire into a group of young adults who were on a trail celebrating a school's homecoming football game, authorities said.

The gunfire was proceeded by a fight between two young men, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

The shootings about five miles (3 kilometers) outside of Lexington, Mississippi, followed a football game several hours earlier at the the Holmes County Consolidated School’s homecoming celebration. Lexington is located more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Jackson.