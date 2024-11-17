Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event

Authorities say three people were injured aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event
This image taken from video provided by Jerry Jordan shows the fire department and others working at the site of a single-engine plane crash Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, near a Southern California racing event, in Pomona, Calif., about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. (Jerry Jordan via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by Jerry Jordan shows the fire department and others working at the site of a single-engine plane crash Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, near a Southern California racing event, in Pomona, Calif., about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. (Jerry Jordan via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Three people were hurt aboard a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event, authorities said.

At least two parked vehicles on the ground were struck when the Piper PA-32 crashed around 11:40 a.m. near the dragstrip in Pomona, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The crash happened while the plane was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport, according to a statement posted by the National Hot Rod Association, or NHRA.

Four people were on the plane. Three of them were hospitalized, including two with critical injuries, LA County Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh told the Los Angeles Times.

Photos and videos from the scene showed crews working in a parking area alongside the track, where parked vehicles appeared damaged.

The raceway is hosting the NHRA finals that began Thursday. Races were paused Sunday as emergency crews responded, but the event later resumed.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

This image taken from video provided by Jerry Jordan shows the fire department and others working at the site of a single-engine plane crash Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, near a Southern California racing event, in Pomona, Calif., about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. (Jerry Jordan via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Roger Penske adds Long Beach street race to portfolio as he holds off F1 and NASCAR...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US regulators investigating whether engines on 1.4 million Hondas might fail
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Union workers picket for 3rd day at Las Vegas casino with no talks slated2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Julius Randle's winning 3-pointer against Suns caps season-high 35-point performance12m ago
Richardson's late TD run leads Colts to a 28-27 victory over Rodgers and the Jets20m ago
Jordan Love runs for go-ahead TD and Packers beat Bears on Karl Brooks' FG block at...42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden