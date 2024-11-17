3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Three people were hurt aboard a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event, authorities said.

At least two parked vehicles on the ground were struck when the Piper PA-32 crashed around 11:40 a.m. near the dragstrip in Pomona, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.