3 Haitian soldiers warring with gangs are slain outside of Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least three Haitian soldiers were killed in an apparent gang ambush Sunday in a town on the outskirts of Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian authorities confirmed.

The area of Kenscoff has been under heavy fire in recent days as Haitian law enforcement have warred with the gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm. It's just the latest explosion of violence as Haitian authorities and foreign forces scramble to rein in gang warfare in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti's government in a post on the social media platform X wrote that the soldiers died “on the front line ... weapons in hand.”