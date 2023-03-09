X
Dark Mode Toggle

3 geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RENATA BRITO and JENNIFER O'MAHONY, Associated Press
Updated 22 hours ago
Three Spanish geologists have died in a tunnel collapse deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain

SURIA, Spain (AP) — Three Spanish geologists died in a tunnel collapse deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine just before 9 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), local authorities said. Efforts were ongoing to secure the mine — around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona — and recover the bodies, they said.

The mine is operated by ICL Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based ICL Group. An official from the Spanish company confirmed that the three men were Spanish nationals and experienced geologists, and that two of them were postgraduate students at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia's Manresa engineering school.

A minute's silence was held at the university on Thursday afternoon.

Mine employee Carlos Arnaldo said the collapsed section was only built “a few days ago." Catalonia’s regional head of business, Roger Torrent, stated that the mine had passed regular safety inspections. “The checks were regular. The last one was three weeks ago,” Torrent said.

Two workers died in similar circumstances at the same mine a decade ago.

Catalan regional president Pere Aragonès offered his condolences to families affected by the “tragic accident.” The regional government announced an investigation, and a judicial probe was also opened.

Around 20,000 people work in Spain’s mining sector, according to Energy Ministry statistics, a figure that has halved in the past two decades.

Between 2016 and 2021, the last year for which statistics were available, an average of four mining workers died annually in the southern European country.

___

O'Mahony reported from Madrid

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Is the ground ‘shifting’ on Georgia health care policy?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Jim Boeheim’s final act is a fine whine
1h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Walker aide reveals identity in groping lawsuit against CPAC head
16h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Walker aide reveals identity in groping lawsuit against CPAC head
16h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Disability community worries lack of services drove desperate acts
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Banks feel sting of Fed fight against inflation
5m ago
Wall St futures up on jobs data; Silicon Valley Bank halted
7m ago
Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
7m ago
Featured

It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
11h ago
Canton student wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
13h ago
Daylight saving time: When does it begin, which way to change clocks?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top