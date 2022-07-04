3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

Emergency services had made 116 flood rescues in recent days, 83 of them since 9 p.m. Sunday, he said. Hundreds more requests for help were made Monday.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology manager Jane Golding said some areas between Newcastle, north of Sydney, and Wollongong, south of Sydney had received more than a meter (39 inches) of rain in the previous 24 hours. Some has received more than 1.5 meters (59 inches).

Those totals are near the average annual rainfall for coastal areas of New South Wales.

“The system that has been generating this weather does show signs that it will ease tomorrow, but throughout today, expect more rain,” Golding said.

Rain was forecast across New South Wales's coast, including Sydney, all week, she said. The Bureau of Meteorology says up to 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) of rain could fall in Sydney on Monday.

The flooding danger was highest along the Hawkesbury River, in northwest Sydney, and the Nepean River in Sydney’s west.

“The water is flowing really quickly,” Golding said. “It’s dangerous out on the rivers and we do have some more rain to fall which means the flash-flood risk is not over yet.”

State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York said strong winds had toppled trees, damaging rooves and blocking roads. She advised against unnecessary travel.

Off the New South Wales coast, a cargo ship with 21 crew members lost power after leaving port in Wollongong on Monday morning. It was anchored near the coast and tugboats were preparing to tug it into safer, open waters.

The ship has engineers on board capable of repairing the engine, port official John Finch told reporters. “Unfortunately, we just happen to be in some atrocious conditions at the moment,” he said, describing 8-meter (26-foot) swells and winds blowing at 30 knots (34 mph).

Repeated flooding was taking a toll on members of a riverside community southwest of Sydney, said Mayor Theresa Fedeli of the Camden municipality on the Nepean River.

“It's just devastating. They just keep on saying ‘devastating, not again,'” Fedeli said.

“I just keep on saying ... ‘We've got to be strong, we will get through this.' But you know deep down it's really hitting home hard to a lot of people," she added.

Perrottet said government and communities needed to adapt to major flooding becoming more common across Australia’s most populous state.

“We’re seeing these flood events more regularly, there’s no doubt about that,” Perrottet said.

"To see what we’re seeing right across Sydney, there’s no doubt these events are becoming more common. And governments need to adjust and make sure that we respond to the changing environment that we find ourselves in,” he added.

