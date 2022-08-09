ajc logo
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

17 minutes ago
Police say a man went into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — A man went into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.

Quinton Hunter brandished the gun shortly after entering the Monday night meeting, Edgewater police Chief Joseph Mahoney said during a news conference Tuesday. About 20 other participants safely fled and called police, he said.

Erica Hoffman and Ian Greenfield were already dead when officers arrived, the chief said. At some point after the shooting, Hunter began recording a Facebook Live which showed him wearing goggles and breathing heavily.

“It appears from the timeline we have that he had already shot Mr. Greenfield and had fired several other shots before he went live," the chief said. “But he didn't make any comments, he didn't communicate with us. Just heavy breathing. It was very strange."

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said.

Hunter had a violent criminal history, the chief said. He also said investigators are still trying to figure out the relationship between Greenfield and Hoffman, and that Hunter may have been motivated by jealousy.

The meeting was held in the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life.

Travis and Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery case
