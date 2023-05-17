3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns

The mayor of the city of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, posted a video early Wednesday on Facebook to warn that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. He urged residents to move to upper floors of their homes and avoid riverbanks, and announced the closure to traffic of some bridges and streets after heavy flooding sent rivers of mud sloshing through town.

“The situation could again become critical,” he said. “We cannot in any way lower our guard.”