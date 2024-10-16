3 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi bridge collapse, sheriff says

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — At least three people died and four were injured after a Mississippi bridge, in the process of being demolished, collapsed Wednesday afternoon while work was being conducted at the site, authorities said.

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins, WLBT-TV reported.

The Simpson County coroner's office was responding to the scene but did not provide any additional details, WJTV-TV said.