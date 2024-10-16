Nation & World News

3 dead and 4 injured in collapse of Mississippi bridge being prepped for demolition

Three people have died and four have been seriously injured after a Mississippi bridge collapsed while it was being prepped for demolition
This image taken from video from WLBT shows construction workers at the scene after a bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County, Miss., collapsed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (WLBT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video from WLBT shows construction workers at the scene after a bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County, Miss., collapsed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (WLBT via AP)
Updated 50 minutes ago

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four were seriously injured Wednesday when a bridge in Mississippi that was closed nearly a month ago collapsed while a work crew was prepping it for demolition, authorities said.

The bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Jackson, had been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 as part of a bridge replacement project, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Gov. Tate Reeves said in a post on social media late Wednesday that first responders from the county and “other state assets have been on the scene at the tragedy” where they’d confirmed at least three fatalities and multiple injuries.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a social media post late Wednesday that the Federal Highway Administration was “engaging state officials concerning” the “premature collapse during demolition of a bridge on State Route 149 in Mississippi.”

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins told WLBT-TV three people were killed and four critically injured.

Terry Tutor, the Simpson County coroner, told the New York Times that seven men were working on the bridge, using heavy machinery to tear it down, when it gave way and plummeted nearly 40 feet (12 meters). He said three of the men died, and four were injured, the Times reported.

Mullins and Tutor didn't immediately respond to messages Wednesday night from The Associated Press.

A call to the construction company, T.L. Wallace Construction, was unanswered Wednesday evening, and it was not possible to leave a message.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Anna Ehrgott said the agency “would share more information with the public as it becomes available.”

The department said one of its inspectors was at the work site when the bridge collapsed, and that person was unharmed.

This image taken from video from WLBT shows law enforcement and Missouri Department of Transportation workers at the scene after a bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County, Miss., collapsed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (WLBT via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know as Florida residents begin cleaning up after Hurricane Milton
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Milton hits Florida hard but not ‘worst-case scenario,’ governor says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FEMA workers change some hurricane-recovery efforts in North Carolina after receiving...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Survivors and relatives in Maine's deadliest shooting start the process of suing the Army
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels13m ago
As women seek open congressional seats in Maryland, reproductive rights are front and...15m ago
With time running out, Harris keeps focus on 'blue wall' states24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far