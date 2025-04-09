3 dead and 3 wounded in mass shooting in Virginia in which at least 1 shooter is on the loose

The shooting may have been committed by more than one person, according to Scott. There were no immediate arrests or publicly released information about a possible motive.

“There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene,” Scott said.

The three injured people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions and other information about them was not immediately available.

All of the victims were found outside, according to Scott.

“We will be here all night until we find the suspects,” she said during an evening news conference.

Authorities also asked for any witnesses to send any video that could help the investigation.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would start two hours late Wednesday “in light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community.”

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The district did not give further details.