3 dead and 3 wounded in mass shooting in Virginia in which at least 1 shooter is on the loose

Authorities say three people have been killed and three others have been wounded in a shooting in northeastern Virginia and at least one shooter is on the loose
Law enforcement respond to a deadly shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (WJLA-TV via AP)

Law enforcement respond to a deadly shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (WJLA-TV via AP)
1 hour ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in northeastern Virginia on Tuesday evening, and one or more shooters was on the loose, authorities said.

At about 5:30 p.m., 911 calls came in about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, just outside Fredericksburg and about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Washington, said Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Officials urged people to avoid the area and those near the scene to stay indoors while authorities investigate, she said.

The shooting may have been committed by more than one person, according to Scott. There were no immediate arrests or publicly released information about a possible motive.

“There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene,” Scott said.

The three injured people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions and other information about them was not immediately available.

All of the victims were found outside, according to Scott.

“We will be here all night until we find the suspects,” she said during an evening news conference.

Authorities also asked for any witnesses to send any video that could help the investigation.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would start two hours late Wednesday “in light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community.”

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The district did not give further details.



