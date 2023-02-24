X
Dark Mode Toggle

3 contenders running to replace Sturgeon as Scottish leader

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Three members of the Scottish parliament will battle to become leader of the governing Scottish National Party

LONDON (AP) — Three members of the Scottish parliament will battle to become leader of the governing Scottish National Party, officials said Friday after the deadline for nominations closed.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan are running to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She announced her resignation last week after eight years as leader of Scotland and the pro-independence SNP.

The party said all three passed the threshold of at least 100 nominations from 20 or more local party branches.

Voting by party members for the new leader, who will also become first minister, will open March 13, with a winner announced on March 27.

Forbes was considered the frontrunner, but dented her chances when she said this week that her faith would have prevented her from voting in favor of allowing same-sex couples to wed. Forbes, who belongs to the evangelical Free Church of Scotland, was not yet a lawmaker when the Scottish Parliament legalized same-sex unions in 2014.

Several SNP lawmakers withdrew their support from Forbes following her marriage comments, though others praised her for being open about her faith.

Forbes and Regan both oppose legislation championed by Sturgeon that would make it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender.

The gender recognition bill has been hailed as a landmark by transgender rights activists, but faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-sex spaces for women, such as domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

The party’s next leader will have to decide what to do about the divisive bill, which has been passed by the Scottish parliament but blocked by the U.K. government

The winner will take charge of Scotland's semi-autonomous government and of a party that came to dominate Scottish politics under Sturgeon. But Sturgeon failed in her main goal of taking Scotland and its 5.5 million people out of the United Kingdom, and attempts to secure a new referendum on independence have reached an impasse.

Scottish people voted to remain in the U.K. in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The SNP wants a new vote, but the British government has refused to authorize one, and the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland can’t hold one without London’s consent.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jimmy Carter, in his final campaign, is surrounded by friends
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits barriers
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits barriers
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
17h ago
The Latest
Illinois investigating drugmaker Akorn's abrupt closure
9m ago
Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling
10m ago
Live updates | Russia Ukraine War Anniversary
10m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
22h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top