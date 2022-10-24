BreakingNews
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
ajc logo
X

3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on 'The View'

National & World News
4 hours ago
Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Three hecklers were hustled off “The View” set on Monday after disrupting a live television interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz with what appeared to be a climate change protest.

Two women began shouting “Cover climate now” while the Texas Republican was answering a question. He briefly paused, smiled and then continued talking as the women shouted, most of it indecipherable to a television audience.

“Ladies, ladies, excuse us,” host Whoopi Goldberg said when Cruz stopped. “Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say but you've got to go.”

The shouting ended after less than a minute after the women, who were not seen on television, were apparently ejected.

But as the segment headed into a commercial break, a third woman yelled out a comment that was bleeped out for the TV audience.

When the show returned from the commercial, host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz.

“I'm sorry that this has happened in our house,” she said.

The ABC daytime show, which just began its 26th season, has seen its share of hostility among on-air hosts through the years. But it's the first time in memory that it has seen such a demonstration by people in its small studio audience.

Credit: Lou Rocco

Credit: Lou Rocco

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic1h ago

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Colts bench former Falcons QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Atlantan Leslie Jordan (‘Will & Grace’) has died at age 67
4h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Robert Cohen

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
8m ago
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
8m ago
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
13m ago
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
9h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top