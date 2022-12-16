ajc logo
X

3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Prosecutors say a Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people.

The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother's car got caught in the crossfire. He was just weeks away from turning 2 years old.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month.

The defendants are part of the rival Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said during a news conference Thursday.

Green and Bivins, who are allegedly members of the Chopper City gang, were driving in an Infiniti along the freeway, while Jackson and Lee, alleged members of the Eddy Rock gang, were in a Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.

A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu family's car. The bullet was found lodged in the seat behind Jasper's car seat, O'Malley said.

Green and Bivins are in custody on other charges in Contra Costa County and will be transferred to Alameda County for this case. Jackson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and will be arraigned Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Credit: Ray Chavez

Credit: Ray Chavez

Credit: Ray Chavez

Credit: Ray Chavez

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
8h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
9h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
9h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Pat Sullivan

Report: Executions continued decline but many 'botched'
7m ago
Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
8m ago
Asian shares decline after retreats on Wall Street, Europe
12m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
10h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
18h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top