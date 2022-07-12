ajc logo
X

3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes

From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National & World News
By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Three people have been charged in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people were charged Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles.

Prosecutors said the defendants, despite knowing the material was stolen, lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts’ origins.

An indictment filed in state court in Manhattan accuses Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski of plotting to possess Don Henley’s notes and lyrics for songs that also included “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid In Town,” altogether valued at more than $1 million.

The men pleaded not guilty through their lawyers at the arraignment. They were released without bail.

“The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals,” the attorneys said in a statement. “We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent.”

In a statement, the Eagles thanked prosecutors for bringing a case that exposes “the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a facade of legitimacy.”

It called the items “an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career” that need to be returned “for him and his family to enjoy and preserve for posterity.”

According to court documents, an author hired to write a biography of the band originally stole the manuscripts in the late 1970s. The papers detail email correspondence between the defendants and a person claiming he found the material discarded decades ago in a dressing room backstage at an Eagles concert.

“It was about 35 years ago and my memory is foggy!” the person wrote.

Prosecutors say that between 2012 and 2017 the defendants tried to get Henley to buy back the stolen manuscripts, while at the same time seeking to peddle them to other potential buyers through Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses.

At one point Horowitz tried to claim that the source of the property was another founding Eagles member, Glenn Frey, after Frey's death in 2016, prosecutors said. In one email, he wrote that Frey “alas, is dead and identifying him as the source would make this go away once and for all,” they alleged.

Authorities armed with search warrants finally retrieved the materials from Sotheby’s and from Kosinski’s New Jersey home.

The eponymous “Hotel California” album and its chart-topping title song both won Grammy Awards. The album has sold more than 26 million copies since its release in 1976, making it one of the bestselling albums in history.

____

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2013. Three people were charged Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut "Hotel California." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2013. Three people were charged Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut "Hotel California." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2013. Three people were charged Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut "Hotel California." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined ShapeCaption
Glenn Horowitz, center, alongside Craig Inciardi, right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Glenn Horowitz, center, alongside Craig Inciardi, right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Glenn Horowitz, center, alongside Craig Inciardi, right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Edward Kosinski appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Edward Kosinski appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Edward Kosinski appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Craig Inciardi, center, alongside Edward Kosinski, immediate right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Craig Inciardi, center, alongside Edward Kosinski, immediate right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Craig Inciardi, center, alongside Edward Kosinski, immediate right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Craig Inciardi appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Craig Inciardi appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Craig Inciardi appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Edward Kosinski, left, departs criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Edward Kosinski, left, departs criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Edward Kosinski, left, departs criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Glenn Horowitz, left, arrives to criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Glenn Horowitz, left, arrives to criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Glenn Horowitz, left, arrives to criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks
Judge upholds limits on mass mailings of Georgia absentee ballot forms
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
8h ago
NASA releases stunning images from its new space telescope
5h ago
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
3h ago
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
3h ago
Leader of DeKalb’s purchasing department set to retire
9h ago
The Latest
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
6m ago
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
11m ago
Biden seeks new chapter in troubled Middle East
17m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top