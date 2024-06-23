3 caught in Florida Panhandle rip current die a day after couple drowns off state's Atlantic coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Alabama men who went for an evening swim shortly after arriving at a Florida Panhandle beach were caught in a rip current and died, authorities say. It was the latest in a rash of recent deaths in Florida waters after a Pennsylvania couple drowned off the state's southeast coast, authorities said

The young Alabama men had traveled to the Panama City Beach area Friday evening with a group of friends and had just checked into their rental and gone for a swim when they went into distress, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said in an updated Facebook post on Saturday evening.

“The three men were caught in a rip currently shortly after entering the water," the post said.