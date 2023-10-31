3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

Three astronauts have returned to Earth after six months aboard China's orbiting space station

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN – Associated Press
2 hours ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday morning after six months aboard China’s orbiting space station.

Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao emerged in good health from the return capsule near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The station’s new three-person crew arrived to the Tiangong station last week.

The station is essentially complete, so the new crew will conduct medical and scientific experiments and maintain equipment.

China made its first crewed space mission in 2003 and plans to put astronauts on the moon before 2030. It has brought samples back from the lunar surface and landed a rover on the less explored far side of the moon. Future plans include sending a new telescope to probe deep into the universe.

China built its own space station after it was excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. concerns over Chinese military control over the national space program.

Beijing has emerged as the chief rival with the U.S. for reaching new milestones in outer space, with extremely limited cooperation between them in the field, as mandated by U.S. law. That mirrors the competition for influence between the world’s two largest economies in the technology, trade, military and diplomatic spheres, with China's claim to sovereignty over the South China Sea and self-governing Taiwan particular points of contention.

The U.S., meanwhile, aims to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025 as part of a renewed commitment to crewed missions, aided by private sector players such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

In addition to their lunar programs, the two countries have also separately landed rovers on Mars, and China plans to follow the U.S. in landing a spacecraft on an asteroid.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Alabama man charged with threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump investigation
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
11h ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
11h ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
11h ago

TIKTOK INFLUENCER
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World...
11m ago
King Charles III is in Kenya for a state visit, his first to a Commonwealth country as...
16m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall as investors look ahead to economic data
30m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
MONDAY’S WEATHER
One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast
19h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top