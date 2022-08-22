ajc logo
X

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that seemingly shows two county deputies and a Mulberry officer striking a suspect under arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the course of the Arkansas state police's investigation into the incident and the sheriff's office's internal investigation. A Mulberry police officer also was suspended.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.

According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning. Mulberry is located about 137 miles (220.48 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Police said when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the video. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, sometimes striking him with clenched fists.

The unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Editors' Picks
Whitewater 27, Northgate 14
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
14h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
6h ago
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
6h ago
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
6h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
3h ago
The Latest
UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
32m ago
Giants' top pick Thibodeaux, Gano hurt in preseason game
44m ago
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
45m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
3h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top