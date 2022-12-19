ajc logo
X

2nd woman dies after crush at London venue during Asake show

National & World News
32 minutes ago
A second person has died after a crush at a London concert venue last week

LONDON (AP) — A second person has died after a crush at a London concert venue last week, British police said Monday.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was working as a security guard at the O2 Brixton Academy, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform Thursday. Hutchinson was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem at the venue, and died on Monday, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday morning. A 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition. All three were in the foyer of the concert hall when they were caught up in a throng of people.

The police force said emergency services were called to reports of a large crowd and people trying to force their way into the venue.

The force said detectives were reviewing security camera and phone footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations as part of a “large and complex” investigation. It said it was too early to say whether any crimes were committed.

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

Credit: James Manning

Credit: James Manning

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 641h ago

What’s filming in Georgia in December 2022
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King
12h ago

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say
24m ago

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say
24m ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s legal problems could soon grow
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: LM Otero

TCU's Sonny Dykes named Associated Press coach of the Year
7m ago
Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation
10m ago
Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top