A 2nd suspect is arrested in the theft of a sword and bullhorn from Rick Pitino's office

A second suspect has been arrested for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino' s office at St. John's University, New York City police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday on burglary and trespassing charges in the Aug. 20 theft, police said. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Twenty-five-year-old Emanuel Yakubov was arrested Aug. 23, one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway with the stolen sword and bullhorn.