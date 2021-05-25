2nd man arrested in attack on Jewish men in Los Angeles

Police also alleged that the crime was motivated by hatred when that arrest was announced Saturday.

The violence, recorded on video, occurred when a car caravan flying Palestinian flags stopped near a restaurant where diners were eating at outdoor tables.

Witnesses told news media that people in the caravan threw bottles and chanted "death to Jews" and "free Palestine," and men got out of the vehicles and began asking who was Jewish. A brawl erupted when two diners said they were Jewish.

Civic and faith leaders have condemned the incident.