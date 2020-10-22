2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings

The jurors' statements contradict Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's assertion that the grand jury “agreed” the officers who shot Taylor were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend. The first grand juror said the panel “didn’t agree that certain actions were justified."

Cameron announced on Sept. 23 that none of the three officers who fired shots at Taylor's apartment were charged by the grand jury in her death. The 12-member panel charged one officer with wanton endangerment for shooting into a nearby apartment.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times on March 13 by officers serving a narcotics warrant. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired his gun when officers entered because he thought an intruder was breaking in. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor's home.