2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake

FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

Updated 1 hour ago
Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat flipped over in high winds on a Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend, sending 13 people into the water and leaving two dead.

The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo State Park when it capsized Sunday evening.

One adult — Jessica Prindle, 38, of the community of Pueblo West — died at the scene, the Pueblo County coroner's office said.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team found a second victim's body Tuesday morning after an all-night search, the state agency said in a statement. The coroner's office identified the second victim as Prindle's husband, 30-year-old Joshua Prindle.

The 11 others in the boat survived and were treated for hypothermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Park Manager Joe Stadterman said the accident “underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water.”

"If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” he said.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

This story has been updated to reflect the survivors were treated for hypothermia, not hyperthermia.

