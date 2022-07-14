ajc logo
X

2nd baby for Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson amid scandal

This combination photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018. A representative for Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate. In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November. (AP Photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
This combination photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018. A representative for Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate. In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November. (AP Photo)

National & World News
1 hour ago
A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, but don't count on a reunion for mom and dad.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a representative for Kardashian said Thursday in a statement.

The 38-year-old reality star and Good American clothing brand co-founder started dating the Chicago Bulls player in 2016 and they’ve had a rollercoaster relationship ever since. In December, it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he’d slept with around his 30th birthday in March 2021.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson last year. The baby, a boy, is now 7 months old. Thompson, 31, is also the father of a 5-year-old son he had with ex Jordan Craig.

Editors' Picks
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
20h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
Douglas County jailer charged with having sexual contact with inmate
56m ago
The Latest
The Latest: US oil industry welcomes Biden's Saudi visit
7m ago
IMF reaches preliminary deal with Pakistan on $6B bailout
14m ago
Protesters retreat as Sri Lankan president sends resignation
15m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
23h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top