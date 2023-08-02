29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday was Beijing's heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years

China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days

By ANDY WONG and HUIZHONG WU – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
ZHUZHOU, Hebei (AP) — China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days.

The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on Wednesday.

The record rainfall comes as northern China has been deluged with heavy rains as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri moved north after earlier hitting southern Chinese provinces.

Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rains destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water.

Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing's southwest. On Tuesday night, police there issued a plea on Weibo for lights to assist with rescue work.

It's unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.

On Wednesday, waters in Gu'an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, reached as high as halfway up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.

AP journalists encountered a couple who were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village. They declined to be interviewed.

Chinese authorities said Tuesday the torrential rains around Beijing had caused at least 20 deaths and 27 people are missing.

The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on its official Weibo account Wednesday, when the city saw 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. The earliest precise recordings made by machines are from 1883.

Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities.

The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.

—-

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

