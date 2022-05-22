27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

“Our top priority is the safety of our customers and employees,” Rodriguez said.

Phil Givens, who lives nearby and took drone footage of the bus on its side, said the crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway. He said that particular stretch of road is straight.

“They’ve been doing construction, but it’s on the northbound side,” he said by phone.

Taylor Morningstar, who works for a local garage that towed the bus away, said by phone that a tire on the passenger side was “most of the way ripped off, probably because of the way (the bus) came down into that ravine.”

“It looked like they may have kicked the windshield out to start funneling (people) out of the bus,” said Morningstar.

He said the bus had a skylight on the roof that was “spiderwebbed” from the impact.